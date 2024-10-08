GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor MP highlights IAF’s role in national security and self-reliance

 Daggumalla Prasada Rao says that IAF is designed to support various aspects of air power, such as global strike, rapid global mobility, intelligence, and surveillance, among others

Published - October 08, 2024 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, a former IRS officer, on Tuesday, emphasised the significant role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in India’s national security and geo-strategic landscape.

Speaking to the media here, he highlighted IAF’s transformation into a highly esteemed air force globally, and its 92-year journey of prowess, innovation, and commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

He recalled IAF’s evolution from its auxiliary status to the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom during World War II, then following India’s independence and the establishment of the republic, its transition into the Indian Air Force, symbolising a new era of self-reliance and national identity.

“With a total of 689,000 personnel, IAF is designed to support various aspects of air power, including air superiority, global strike, rapid global mobility, intelligence, surveillance, command, and control,” he said.

He further noted the IAF’s pursuit of collaboration with domestic industries to develop and procure advanced aircraft, weapon systems, and support equipment, fostering operational readiness and strengthening India’s defence manufacturing sector.

Mr. Prasada Rao stressed that the IAF’s achievements should inspire the youth to uphold values of service, sacrifice, and integrity.

