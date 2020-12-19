Chittoor looks to heal its scars

19 December 2020 23:33 IST

The district, among the worst-hit in the State, is all prepared for the vaccine rollout

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, little did anyone expect that a district as busy and bustling as Chittoor would suddenly witness deserted roads, empty railway stations and bus stands and closed inter-State borders.

Home to the world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple atop the Tirumala hills, Chittoor district — which usually sees a daily floating population of over one lakh — saw its COVID-19 figures rise sharply compared to the rest of the State.

As of December 18, the district reported the maximum number of casualties (836), and the third highest case load (85,294) after East and West Godavari districts.

The pandemic also took a heavy toll on the economies of Tirupati and Srikalahasti, the premier pilgrimage centres in the district. Inter-State movement towards Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also took a nosedive, forcing many transportation businesses and petty traders into bankruptcy.

Officials of the district administration also faced a challenge as they went about convincing people in rural areas to allow COVID-19 victims to be buried near their villages as protests broke out over the disposal of the bodies.

Given this backdrop, people of the district are waiting with bated breath for the rollout of the vaccine.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Penchalaiah told The Hindu that as many as 31,000 personnel in the healthcare sector will be administered the vaccine first, followed by 1.20 lakh frontline warriors from the police and government departments.

Next in line would be people aged above 50 and those with comorbidities.

For a mass rollout of the vaccine to the general public, a system similar to casting votes during elections will be implemented, according to Mr. Penchalaiah.

Apprehensions

Some healthcare experts in the private sector, however, are apprehensive over the efficacy of the proposed vaccine.

"As many as 56 pharmaceutical firms are in the race. We don’t know which brand will finally make it to the supply chain. The required two doses for each individual should compulsorily be from the same company. Amidst fears of a second wave in the coming weeks, most medical personnel might prefer to delay getting vaccinated. After all, we have remained at the forefront all these months fighting the pandemic. We can afford to go on for a little longer without taking a vaccine. By June, we will have a clearer picture regarding the COVID-19 spread," a medical expert from a premier private hospital group said.

An NGO which played an active role in spreading awareness on COVID-19 guidelines in the rural areas of Chittoor district observed that the vaccination drive will be unlikely to reach out to all sections of people. "The COVID-19 scare is no longer there. Wearing of facemasks has come down by more than 90% in public areas. Certainly, there would be no mad rush for vaccination. Several people, from all sections, might play a waiting game," a medical representative said.