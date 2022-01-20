Chittoor logs 1,822 COVID cases, active caseload inching close to 10k

Officials attribute the rise to inter-State public movement

Chittoor district on Wednesday has recorded 1,822 COVID-19 cases, and one casualty, taking the district’s active caseload to 9,919, the highest in the State.

The Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations registered 715 cases, the municipality of Srikalahasti recorded 76, followed by Madanapalle with 66 cases, Puttur, 40 and Palamaner, 37. Of the 65 mandals in the rural side, 63 mandals recorded as many as 860 cases.

Attributing the disturbing scenario to unchecked public movement across the inter-State borders and large-scale violation of the COVID-appropriate behaviour, the officials on COVID duties have intensified steps to enforce the protocols at public places.

‘Few serious cases’

Joint Collector N. Rajasekhar told The Hindu that though the number of COVID infections was on the rise, the number of people getting admitted to the hospitals was under control, with a “negligible” number of them needing oxygen support.

“We have 15 centres ready with the strength to accommodate 3,500 patients. At present, over 500 people are under going treatment in hospitals,” he said.

The official said that the field personnel were instructed to regularly inspect the commercial establishments and public places and impose a heavy fine on those violating the face-mask norm. “The police authorities have been told to post their personnel at all busy centres and vital junctions to enforce the face-mask rule. We have also mooted steps to set up facilities for collection of samples at all primary health centers and sub-centres to obliterate the need for rural people to travel all the way to urban areas for COVID tests,” Mr. Rajasekhar said.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (Deputy DM&HO) P. Ravi Raju, who inspected the COVID centres in Nagari and GD Nellore assembly constituencies, said that there was no need for any panic among the public.

‘Avoid self-medication’

“Except for those with known co-morbid conditions, others can opt for home isolation if tested positive to the virus. Symptomatic persons should immediately go for the tests to check the spread. We advise the public to strictly avoid self-medication strategies,” he said.