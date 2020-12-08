Chittoor legal forum responds to euthanasia case

Chittoor District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman A.V. Ravindra Babu on Monday responded to the plight of the Madanapalle-based couple, who had approached the local court there, seeking euthanasia for their seven-year-old daughter Nagarani, a victim of cerebral palsy since birth.

The DLSA chairman had sought a report from the district administration and the district medical and health officer (DMHO) on this matter. He had further sought them to provide required effective medical aid to the aggrieved child, without causing any financial burden to the parents.

For record, the couple - Ramakrishna and Geethanjali – of Neerugattuvaripalle locality of Madanapalle town on December 4 had approached the Second Additional District Judge court there, submitting an appeal for euthanasia for their daughter.

Ramakrishna works as a construction worker. The parents lamented that as their little funds and property was exhausted due to medical expenses for the child, they were unable to continue the treatment, hence seeking mercy killing for the child.