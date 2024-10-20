GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor Joint Collector warns of legal action against those obstructing express highway works

Notices were issued to the hotel management to vacate the premises alongside the expressway by October 22, she says

Published - October 20, 2024 05:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari on Sunday issued a stern warning stating that legal action would be initiated if there were any obstructions to the ongoing express highway works in the district.

The Joint Collector inspected the project site near Balijapalle village near here after an incident occurred on Saturday when the management of a private hotel tried to impede the works by reportedly coercing the workers. Upon receiving information from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the Joint Collector and Deputy SP (Chittoor) V. Sainath to assess the situation and submit a comprehensive report. The officials visited the site to evaluate the circumstances. Subsequently, they informed the hotel management that as the NHAI has already announced, obstructing the highway works would amount to a criminal offence.

Ms. Vidyadhari said that notices were issued to the hotel management to vacate the premises alongside the expressway by October 22.

