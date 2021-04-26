Chittoor increases bed strength in hospitals

26 April 2021 00:00 IST

No dearth of oxygen, ventilators, says official even as cases rise in district

The daily average of new COVID-19 infections has crossed the 1,300 mark since mid-April in Chittoor district, taking the positivity rate close to 25%, causing a big worry to the district medical and health administration.

By April 22, the district witnessed the second highest number of 1.06 lakh positive cases in the State, and 935 casualties. As many as 93,900 patients have recovered and there are 10,318 active cases.

The COVID Task Force in the district is fully geared to meet any emergency situation, says District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah. "The district is bestowed with massive COVID care facilities. We have the services of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the disposal of patients. SVIMS, SVRR and Padmavathi hospitals are our major strengths. The isolation facilities provided by the TTD could accommodate a huge number of patients," he says.

The government hospitals at Tirupati, Chittoor, Nagari, Madanapalle, Kuppam and Palamaner are currently equipped with sufficient beds for COVID patients. "As of now, we are ready with close to 5,000 beds at all hospitals in the district, including 2,000 at private hospitals. For the patients in need of critical care, there is no dearth of oxygen and ventilator facilities. We are closely monitoring the situation to ramp up the facilities if necessary," Dr. Penchalaiah says.

COVID Task Force Special Officer P. Ravi Raju says that for the first time in India, the provision of pulse oximeters to the patients under home isolation has been initiated at the triage centre at the Government Hospital at Nagari municipality. "Patients under home isolation are vulnerable to sudden fluctuations in oxygen saturation levels, and this could even lead to casualties. We have initiated this with about 100 units," he explains.

"The COVID hospitals in the district are also taking care of patients from the Rayalaseema region and Nellore district. We have also initiated steps to set up mini-COVID care centres at mandal and Assembly constituency headquarters for more effective services," he adds.