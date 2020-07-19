Chittoor imposes curbs to check surge in COVID cases

The growing number of COVID-19 cases under the Chittoor Municipal Corporation limits and surrounding mandals has prompted the officials to announce partial lockdown of all business establishments, vegetable markets from 2 p.m. till 6 a.m., with effect from Sunday.

A majority of the cases during the initial days of the lockdown were of those who had returned from Tamil Nadu. The Chittoor police sub-division limits, having porous borders with Tamil Nadu and connected to Vellore, Tiruttani and Gudiyattam, has witnessed a sharp rise in the incidence of coronavirus cases during the last couple of months, with its present tally crossing over 600.

A government employee at the Chittoor Collectorate was tested positive for the virus on Saturday, leading to its partial closure. The district administration had also cancelled the Grievance Day, scheduled on Monday.

Deputy-Superintendent of Police (Chittoor) K. Eeshwar Reddy said that following the steady rise in cases in the district headquarters and surrounding areas, an emergency meeting was called for with the associations of various business establishments under the Chittoor district chamber of commerce.

The members of the association had voluntarily come forward to observe the restrictions by running their operations only during the stipulated time period, that is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No restrictions on medical shops

However, medical shops and private hospitals are exempted from the restrictions. The Deputy SP said a decision on further restrictions would be announced on July 20. He said that special teams were formed to see to it that the guidelines were followed at all the public places.