HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor gets ready for VBSY campaign from November 27

November 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

The Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a Centre mooted nationwide campaign will be organised in Chittoor district from November 27, with six campaign vehicles spread over 60 days, said District Collector Sagili Shanmohan.

Mr. Shanmohan held a review meeting with district and mandal-level officers on Saturday, adding that the Yatra was designed to raise awareness about the schemes implemented by the Union government. “The officials of the concerned departments should supervise the implementation of the Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deena Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwal Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Kisan Samman and others, apart from seventeen welfare schemes,” he said.

The campaign would commence with the Prime Minister’s speech, followed by the Sankalp pledge, the response of beneficiaries, face-to-face interaction with farmers practicing natural farming methods, organisation of cultural programs, felicitating athletes who have showcased talent at the village level, those who have developed with the benefit of Central government schemes, and organisation of quiz competitions by students.

ZP CEO and VBSY Nodal Officer Prabhakar Reddy, Project directors of DRDA, and DWMA, and heads of the government departments were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.