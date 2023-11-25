Chittoor gets ready for VBSY campaign from November 27

November 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a Centre mooted nationwide campaign will be organised in Chittoor district from November 27, with six campaign vehicles spread over 60 days, said District Collector Sagili Shanmohan.

Mr. Shanmohan held a review meeting with district and mandal-level officers on Saturday, adding that the Yatra was designed to raise awareness about the schemes implemented by the Union government. “The officials of the concerned departments should supervise the implementation of the Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deena Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwal Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Kisan Samman and others, apart from seventeen welfare schemes,” he said.

The campaign would commence with the Prime Minister’s speech, followed by the Sankalp pledge, the response of beneficiaries, face-to-face interaction with farmers practicing natural farming methods, organisation of cultural programs, felicitating athletes who have showcased talent at the village level, those who have developed with the benefit of Central government schemes, and organisation of quiz competitions by students.

ZP CEO and VBSY Nodal Officer Prabhakar Reddy, Project directors of DRDA, and DWMA, and heads of the government departments were present.