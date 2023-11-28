HamberMenu
Chittoor gears up for ‘Aadudaam Andhra’ from December 15

Three lakh competitions would be held at the State level, out of which around 10,000 were scheduled in Chittoor district

November 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sagili Shammohan releases the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ mascot poster in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Collector Sagili Shanmohan said that Chittoor was fully geared up for the 51-day mega sports event, ‘Adudaam Andhra’, scheduled to held from December 15, 2023 to February 3, 2024.

Addressing the press here on Tuesday, Mr. Shanmohan said that the State government was organising sports competitions from the village level to the State level, including cricket, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi and kho-kho; those who are above 15 years of age can participate. 

Three lakh competitions would be held at the State level, out of which around 10,000 were scheduled in Chittoor district. Those who participate and win at the village level will have the opportunity to participate in the mandal level, followed by the constituency, district, and State levels; and cash prizes will be given to the winner.

“For those who cannot participate in competitions, yoga and running marathons will be organised. Necessary kits for the athletes will be made available in the respective secretariat offices and the playing fields will be selected accordingly. Panchayat secretaries at the village level, MPDOs at the mandal level, RDOs at the constituency level, and district collectors at the district level will act as chairmen of the events. Physical directors, physical education teachers, and SAAP officers will be formed to organise the events,” the Collector said.

Moreover, he said that the registration for ‘Aadudam Andhra’ had already began online via https://aadudaamandhra.ap.gov.in/login; participants can also call 1902 and register, for which the last date is December 10. He said that food and accommodation arrangements were available for the participants. 

