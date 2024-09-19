ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor geared up for Nara Lokesh’s visit

Published - September 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan and officials inspecting arrangements at the government hospital in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district on Thursday, ahead of Minister for Education Nara Lokesh’s visit.

Chittoor district is geared up ahead of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh’s visit to Puthalapattu constituency, late on Thursday. This is his maiden visit to the district after taking over as the Minister of Education.

During his ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon, Mr. Lokesh had promised to establish a dialysis unit at Bangarupalyam. Due to the absence of such a facility there, the patients had to either travel to Tirupati or reach Vellore for treatment.

Following his arrival, Mr. Lokesh will inaugurate the kidney dialysis unit at Bangarupalyam Government Hospital on Friday. Later, he will participate in the ‘Praja Vedika’ programme and interact with the public.

The party cadre in the constituency is buoyed at the arrival of their leader, amid expectations on filling of nominated posts. Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Murali Mohan, accompanied by health officials, supervised arrangements at the hospital ahead of the Minister’s visit.

