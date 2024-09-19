GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor geared up for Nara Lokesh’s visit

Published - September 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan and officials inspecting arrangements at the government hospital in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district on Thursday, ahead of Minister for Education Nara Lokesh’s visit.

Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan and officials inspecting arrangements at the government hospital in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district on Thursday, ahead of Minister for Education Nara Lokesh’s visit.

Chittoor district is geared up ahead of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh’s visit to Puthalapattu constituency, late on Thursday. This is his maiden visit to the district after taking over as the Minister of Education.

During his ‘Yuvagalam’ walkathon, Mr. Lokesh had promised to establish a dialysis unit at Bangarupalyam. Due to the absence of such a facility there, the patients had to either travel to Tirupati or reach Vellore for treatment.

Following his arrival, Mr. Lokesh will inaugurate the kidney dialysis unit at Bangarupalyam Government Hospital on Friday. Later, he will participate in the ‘Praja Vedika’ programme and interact with the public.

The party cadre in the constituency is buoyed at the arrival of their leader, amid expectations on filling of nominated posts. Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Murali Mohan, accompanied by health officials, supervised arrangements at the hospital ahead of the Minister’s visit.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.