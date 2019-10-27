‘Chittoor Gandhi’ lights up faces of hostel inmates

The inmates of BT Compound Charity Hostel here were a surprised lot on Saturday when 77-year-old Parthasarathy Naidu, a social activist, popularly known as ‘Chittoor Gandhi’, brought them new clothes and crackers on the occasion of Deepavali.

Mr. Naidu has been helping poverty-stricken families and those afflicted with life-threatening diseases for the last three decades.

The hostel inmates come from such family backgrounds and several of them are homeless.

The inmates, who are the 10 to 15 age group, have not had new clothes for the last couple of years, and celebration of Deepavali is a luxury to them.

On October 2, hostel warden Selvaraj met Mr. Naidu at a Gandhi Jayanti programme here and sought his help in providing the inmates new clothes.

On Saturday, Mr. Naidu headed to a textiles showroom in the neighbouring Vellore city and bought 40 pairs of clothes for the boys. By afternoon, he reached the hostel with the gifts.

Tears of joy

The inmates were literally in tears on receiving the gifts.

“It’s not the gifts but the gesture that has moved us,” said Mr. Selvaraj. The boys were elated on receiving branded clothes.

Mr. Naidu later joined the boys to celebrate Deepavali on the hostel premises.

Addressing the inmates, he advised them to concentrate on their studies and stay away from all kinds of temptations. Mr. Naidu promised to give them new clothes for every Deepavali. He also promised to extend financial support to those who excelled in studies.