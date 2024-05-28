Kattamanchi Bobby, Chairman of the South India Food Processing Units Association, on Tuesday, said that representatives from the Chittoor district interacted with global partners in the pulp and juice sector and explained to them the potential of the Rayalaseema districts of combined Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Kurnool to produce high-quality fruit and vegetables.

He was part of the delegation of the Chittoor District Fruit Industries Association (CDFIA) that attended the two-day global seminar ‘Juice For All’, jointly organised by the Government of India, the All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), and the International Fruit and Vegetable Juices Association (IFU) of London. The seminar commenced in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Mr. Bobby said he stressed the need to develop the Rayalaseema region into a hub for processing industries at the seminar.

He added that steps would be initiated to involve the scientific community in developing the food processing sector in the Rayalaseema region.

“The delegates from the Rayalaseema region emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the global benefits of natural juice production, fostering the development of pulp and juice industries, and ensuring fair prices for farmers. Despite having a high potential for processing industries, the Rayalaseema region is severely affected by a lack of initiatives,” Mr. Bobby said.

Mr. Bobby mentioned that the CDFIA delegates also submitted memorandums to Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and Raghava Jaadli, Chairman of the All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), seeking government initiatives to establish food processing units in the Rayalaseema region.

“The seminar provided a platform to showcase to over 200 delegates, including those from overseas, the potential for horticulture boom and the need for processing units in the Rayalaseema region,” Mr. Bobby said.

Representatives of the Chittoor Fruit Industry Association, Thalapalapalli Babu Reddy, Vidyasagar Reddy, and Amarnath were among the delegates.