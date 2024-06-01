GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor farmers worried about frequent crop-raiding by jumbos

A herd of 16 elephants raided the paddy and tomato fields at Irikipenta village of Somala mandal on Saturday

Published - June 01, 2024 06:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker
An elderly farmer shows the stretch of his tomato field that was damaged by elephant raids in Somala mandal of Chittoor district on Saturday.

An elderly farmer shows the stretch of his tomato field that was damaged by elephant raids in Somala mandal of Chittoor district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A herd of 16 elephants raided the paddy and tomato fields at Irikipenta village of Somala mandal on Saturday, June 1, causing the farmers much anguish.

The elephants reportedly also damaged the tomato and rice paddy crops near Buddareddigari Palle rivulet near Tudhipalle village during the early hours of Saturday. Farmers who often go to their fields to irrigate the crops during the night expressed concern about their safety with the lurking threat of jumbo attacks.

The farmers held the forest officials accountable for the crop losses and urged them to prevent the elephants from raiding their fields. They also demanded compensation for the crop loss.

Earlier, elephant herds encroached into villages of this mandal and wandered on the streets, following which the local community and farmers urged the forest officials to relocate the elephant herds to forested areas.

