Chittoor farmers in despair due to unseasonal rains

March 20, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

An enumeration report has been submitted to district authorities and steps would be initiated to help the farmers, say officials

K Umashanker
An unexpected spell of rains that lashed western Chittoor district for nearly three days has thrown hundreds of farmers in despair, with crop loss being reported in over five hundred hectares.

The sudden rains, accompanied by hailstorms in some parts, led to an estimated crop loss of ₹4.68 crore. The mandals of V. Kota, Baireddipalle, Punganur, Gudupalle, Ramakuppam and Shantipuram mandals were affected.

District Horticulture Officer D. Madhusudhan Reddy said that the rains which lasted till the night of March 18 resulted in damage to tomato crop in 235 hectares, and potato and beans in nearly 100 hectares. In Kuppam division, flower gardens were also hit due to gales and downpours in 50 hectares.

The official said that an enumeration report was submitted to the district authorities and steps would be initiated to help the farmers.

Meanwhile, mango farmers in Chittoor and Annamayya districts lamented that adverse climatic conditions in the last three days had led to damage to hundreds of trees, affecting flowering. With flowering being inordinately delayed, these unseasonal rains had further dampened the spirit of the farmers, it was observed.

