HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor farmers in despair due to unseasonal rains

An enumeration report has been submitted to district authorities and steps would be initiated to help the farmers, say officials

March 20, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

An unexpected spell of rains that lashed western Chittoor district for nearly three days has thrown hundreds of farmers in despair, with crop loss being reported in over five hundred hectares.

The sudden rains, accompanied by hailstorms in some parts, led to an estimated crop loss of ₹4.68 crore. The mandals of V. Kota, Baireddipalle, Punganur, Gudupalle, Ramakuppam and Shantipuram mandals were affected.

District Horticulture Officer D. Madhusudhan Reddy said that the rains which lasted till the night of March 18 resulted in damage to tomato crop in 235 hectares, and potato and beans in nearly 100 hectares. In Kuppam division, flower gardens were also hit due to gales and downpours in 50 hectares.

The official said that an enumeration report was submitted to the district authorities and steps would be initiated to help the farmers.

Meanwhile, mango farmers in Chittoor and Annamayya districts lamented that adverse climatic conditions in the last three days had led to damage to hundreds of trees, affecting flowering. With flowering being inordinately delayed, these unseasonal rains had further dampened the spirit of the farmers, it was observed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.