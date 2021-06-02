Chittoor dt. sees spurt in black fungus cases

CHITTOOR

02 June 2021 21:53 IST

Tally inching closer to 200; patients rue high cost of treatment

The number of black fungus cases has been rising steadily in Chittoor district in the last 10 days. As of Wednesday, the tally inched closer to 200.

The government hospitals in Tirupati and Chittoor have been handling the lion’s share of the patients, followed by private hospitals in Vellore and Chennai.

Cause for concern

According to officials at the SVRR Hospital, the spurt in black fungus cases is a cause of concern, with a dozen patients reporting for admission every day. At present, about 70 cases of black fungus are being treated in the hospital, excluding the outpatients.

“We have sufficient beds for mucormycosis cases in SVRR Hospital, and there is no dearth of medicines. However, many patients are rushing to the hospital seeking admission stating that they cannot afford the high cost of medicines for treatment,” a senior medical officer of the hospital said.

‘No serious case’

Though some patients had undergone surgery that involved removal of parts surrounding the sinus, there was no serious case requiring amputation at the facial level, he added.

COVD-19 history

A senior official at the district government hospital at Chittoor said that 90% of the cases suffering from mucormycosis had a history of testing positive for COVID-19. The minor segment of black fungus cases with no history of COVID-19 infection was mostly going unreported.

“While the affluent sections are preferring treatment for black fungus in corporate hospitals elsewhere in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the government hospitals are getting cases from the poorer sections,” he said.

A small number of patients with milder attack of black fungus are approaching private ENT specialists in Tirupati and Chennai.

‘No dearth of medicines’

When contacted, SVRR Hospital Superintendent T. Bharati said the black fungus cases were slowly on the rise. “It’s true that many patients are approaching us for admission as the medicines for treatment of mucormycosis are costly. At present, we have no dearth of medicines,” Dr. Bharati said.