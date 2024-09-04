ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor DRDA to aid in relief measures for Vijayawada flood victims

Published - September 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle with relief material meant for the flood victims of Vijayawada gets ready to leave the Collectorate in Chittoor on Wednesday.

Chittoor District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has offered to alleviate the hunger of the flood victims of Vijayawada. DRDA members expressed their determination to assist the affected people, who have lost shelter and their belongings.

DRDA has decided to prepare food at a specially set-up camp in Ongole, from where the food packets will be transported to the flood-affected localities in Vijayawada. As part of this, 10,000 water bottles and 20,000 biscuit packets were procured on Wednesday, which will be transported to Vijayawada in a special vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US