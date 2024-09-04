GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor DRDA to aid in relief measures for Vijayawada flood victims

Published - September 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
A vehicle with relief material meant for the flood victims of Vijayawada gets ready to leave the Collectorate in Chittoor on Wednesday.

Chittoor District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has offered to alleviate the hunger of the flood victims of Vijayawada. DRDA members expressed their determination to assist the affected people, who have lost shelter and their belongings.

DRDA has decided to prepare food at a specially set-up camp in Ongole, from where the food packets will be transported to the flood-affected localities in Vijayawada. As part of this, 10,000 water bottles and 20,000 biscuit packets were procured on Wednesday, which will be transported to Vijayawada in a special vehicle.

