Chittoor DRDA to aid in relief measures for Vijayawada flood victims

Chittoor District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has offered to alleviate the hunger of the flood victims of Vijayawada. DRDA members expressed their determination to assist the affected people, who have lost shelter and their belongings.

DRDA has decided to prepare food at a specially set-up camp in Ongole, from where the food packets will be transported to the flood-affected localities in Vijayawada. As part of this, 10,000 water bottles and 20,000 biscuit packets were procured on Wednesday, which will be transported to Vijayawada in a special vehicle.