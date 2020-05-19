Chittoor district registers first COVID-19 death

TIRUPATI

19 May 2020 23:37 IST

Patient was suffering from multiple complications; quarantine facility getting ready for air passengers

Chittoor district registered its first COVID-19 death late on Monday night. The 59-year-old male patient was admitted to the State COVID Hospital on SVIMS campus after he was diagnosed of multiple complications such as fever, high blood pressure, diabetes, open wound in the leg, urological issues and respiratory disorder.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment, thus becoming the first COVID- induced fatality in the district.

The hospital took up fumigation process on its premises on Tuesday. As a result, the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) on the premises did not taken up the process of accepting nasopharyngeal swab samples.

SVIMS also conducted a training programme titled ‘Good clinical practices’ under the aegis of its Institutional Ethics Committee, where its Director and Vice-Chancellor B. Vengamma, medicine head Alladi Mohan, Dean M. Hanumantha Rao and Registrar Sridhar Babu addressed the delegates.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector (Development) Veera Brahmam hastened the process of setting up quarantine centres in Tirupati in the likelihood of a flight from Kuwait arriving at Renigunta airport by May 21 night, bringing the stranded Indians under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission.

“A 14-day home stay is a must for the arriving passengers, and as such the facilities should be made available immediately,” he directed the officials.

The immigration aspect will be taken care of by the staff at the Hyderabad airport. Passengers will be provided a SIM card on arrival and ‘Arogya Setu’ app downloaded to provide instructions on COVID-19.

Disinfection tunnel

Instructions have been given on putting in place a disinfection tunnel, thermal guns and baggage sanitisation at the airport. Those seeking free stay will be accommodated at the Vikruthamala housing project and those willing to pay will be directed to hotels managed by the AP Tourism.

Tirupati Airport Director S. Suresh, Chief Security Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, tourism officials Chandramouli Reddy and Chandrasekhar took part.