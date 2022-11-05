Chittoor district leads Andhra Pradesh in implementation of Nadu-Nedu works: Minister

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press meet in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chittoor district tops the State in the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme, and the district administration is making concerted efforts to maintain the lead, said Minister for Energy, Mines, and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a press meet after attending the Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Chittoor on Saturday, the Minister said all important public issues were brought to the attention of the government by MPPs, ZPTCs, MLAs, and MLCs during the meeting. Instructions have been given to the District Collector to resolve these issues before the next meeting, he said.

“Through the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme, issues related to water supply, construction of CC roads and housing are being addressed,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy added that pending works at the secretariat level would be completed in a phased manner, for which ₹20 lakh was allotted to each secretariat.

Officials were instructed to make all arrangements for a mass event to be held on December 21 when beneficiaries of Jagananna housing scheme would enter their houses. The medical and health department officials were instructed to take the concept of “family doctor” to every nook and corner of the district and for wider public participation.