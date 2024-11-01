Chittoor district hails B.R. Naidu’s appointment as TTD chairman

Chittoor district hailed the appointment of media entrepreneur Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu (B.R. Naidu) as the new chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board and owns him up as the ‘son of the soil’.

Mr. Naidu hails from the remote village of Punepalli in Penumuru mandal, falling under Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency of Chittoor district. Notwithstanding his humble background, he steadily rose to enviable heights and established his business empire in Hyderabad.

The district unit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken exception to the manner in which attempts were allegedly made by social media users belonging to the YSR Congress to portray him in bad light.

The condemnation comes in the wake of the scores of posts surfacing on social media platforms questioning the government’s choice of candidate to head the TTD, in view of the ‘adult content’ aired on his television channel in the past.

The party’s State spokesperson P. Sapthagiri Prasad criticised the posts as ‘character assassination’ attempts made even before Mr. Naidu taking charge of the coveted post.

“The YSR Congress Party, which has been decimated in the recent general elections, has not learnt a lesson and continues to spread negativity,” said Mr. Prasad, who also hails from Chittoor district.

The district unit of the TDP expressed the hope that Mr. Naidu would play an instrumental role in placing the TTD ‘derailed administration’ back on its track and restore the sanctity of the temple.