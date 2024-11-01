GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor district hails B.R. Naidu’s appointment as TTD chairman

B.R. Naidu hails from the remote village of Punepalli in Penumuru mandal, falling under Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency of Chittoor district

Published - November 01, 2024 02:30 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP State spokesperson P. Sapthagiri Prasad (centre) addressing the media in Chittoor on November 1, 2024, hailing the appointment of B.R. Naidu as the TTD trust board chairman and condemning the YSRCP for its character assassination attempts.

TDP State spokesperson P. Sapthagiri Prasad (centre) addressing the media in Chittoor on November 1, 2024, hailing the appointment of B.R. Naidu as the TTD trust board chairman and condemning the YSRCP for its character assassination attempts. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chittoor district hailed the appointment of media entrepreneur Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu (B.R. Naidu) as the new chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board and owns him up as the ‘son of the soil’.

Mr. Naidu hails from the remote village of Punepalli in Penumuru mandal, falling under Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency of Chittoor district. Notwithstanding his humble background, he steadily rose to enviable heights and established his business empire in Hyderabad.

The district unit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken exception to the manner in which attempts were allegedly made by social media users belonging to the YSR Congress to portray him in bad light.

The condemnation comes in the wake of the scores of posts surfacing on social media platforms questioning the government’s choice of candidate to head the TTD, in view of the ‘adult content’ aired on his television channel in the past.

The party’s State spokesperson P. Sapthagiri Prasad criticised the posts as ‘character assassination’ attempts made even before Mr. Naidu taking charge of the coveted post.

“The YSR Congress Party, which has been decimated in the recent general elections, has not learnt a lesson and continues to spread negativity,” said Mr. Prasad, who also hails from Chittoor district.

The district unit of the TDP expressed the hope that Mr. Naidu would play an instrumental role in placing the TTD ‘derailed administration’ back on its track and restore the sanctity of the temple.

Published - November 01, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.