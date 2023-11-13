HamberMenu
Fasting and feasting on the cards as auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’ begins on November 14

Temples in Chittoor district have been spruced up to deal with the rush of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during the holy month

November 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
A group of tourists from Chennai during an adventure trip to Sadasivakona hillock, near Puttur in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

A group of tourists from Chennai during an adventure trip to Sadasivakona hillock, near Puttur in Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The temples in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh have been spruced up as the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’ is all set to begin from November 14 (Tuesday).

Famous Shiva temples at Srikalahasti, Moghili, Kailasakona, Kapilatheertham in Tirupati, Sadasivakona, and Talakona, besides a large number of other shrines, in the undivided Chittoor district have made elaborate arrangements to deal with the heavy influx of devotees during the holy month.

A large number of devotees from Chennai and other parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu visit the Srikalahasti temple to offer prayers and perform the Rahu-Ketu puja during this holy month.

With good rain in the district in the last couple of weeks, waterfalls at Kailasakona and Sadasivakona near Puttur and Talakona near Bhakarapeta are in full flow, offering an idyllic ambience for those coming there to take a holy bath, especially the Ayyappa devotees.

Vana Bhojanam

Meanwhile, people are gearing up for the “Vana Bhojanams”. Thousands of villages from Satyavedu and Kuppam go out with their families, friends, and relatives and organise community feasts in forest locations near Puttur, Varadaiahpalem, Palamaner, and Kuppam. The perennially flowing Ubbalamadugu waterfalls near Varadaiahpalem mandal attracts thousands of families during this month. The Sadasivakona hillock attracts nature lovers, who throng the place, especially on the “Karthika Pournami” day, which is falling on November 27 this year.

The devotees from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka throng the Shiva temples in Chittoor district, while the Telugus hold equal importance for the historical Shiva shrines in Tamil Nadu. An estimated 3 lakh devotees from the Chittoor district offer prayers at Tiruvannamalai during this month, while the rush peaks during the lighting of holy lamps atop the Arunachala hillock. Similarly, Kotilingala and Dharmasthala in Karnataka lure devotees from the Chittoor district.

The highlight of the month is that young girls dominate observing the rituals of fasting, offering prayers, and lighting lamps at temples. It is mentioned in the Skanda Purana that girls pratcising such rituals would blessed with loving husbands.

Women from tribal hamlets make a good business by selling amla (nellikayalu) at town markets and village shandies as the berries are widely used by devotees to light wick lamps. Amla and lemon are cut and used as “pramidhas” for lamps.

Families also visit beaches at Mypadu, Ramatheertham, and Kodur in the neighbouring Nellore district to take a holy dip known as the “Karthika Snanalu”.

