Chittoor district braces for third wave

CHITTOOR

01 August 2021 01:41 IST

Surveillance being mounted on large gatherings; health staff put on alert

Chittoor district, which recorded over 2.35 lakh COVID cases and 1,734 deaths since March 2020, is bracing for the possible third wave. Top priority is being given to inoculate maximum number of people by the next two months, while enforcing COVID protocols of wearing face masks and surveillance on large gatherings.

The district has a population of over 16 lakh below 18 years of age. A survey conducted by the medical officers on COVID duties said that the risk of getting infected with the virus would be minimal for children below the age of 5 as a majority of the mothers were being vaccinated, and by the next few weeks, several of them would be completing two doses of vaccine.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer P. Ravi Raju said a thorough action plan was being chalked out to face the threat of third wave. “All the medical and paramedical staff have been put on alert to the threat. The field staff is given regular orientation about promoting awareness on COVID guidelines, particularly in the rural areas, and to alert the people not to lower guard. Surveillance has been mounted at all commercial establishments and function halls which are vulnerable to large gatherings,” he said.

The official said that of the 2.30 lakh COVID cases in the district, about 20% of them were of patients below 18 years, and with near zero casualties. “Our observation is that in case of a third wave, it would not target the 0 to 18 age group alone, but might be general as in the case of first and second waves. The percentage of patients under the paediatric age might go up by about 5 to 10%,” Dr Ravi Raju said.

Hospitals onalert

The Deputy DMHO said all the paediatric wards in government hospitals of Chittoor, Madanapalle and Tirupati divisions were alert to the third wave. “All the primary health centres are equipped with oxygen cylinders and infrastructure at the wards is strengthened. With the coordination of the Indian Medical Association, the services of paediatricians in private hospitals would also be utilised to face the third wave threat,” he added.