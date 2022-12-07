Chittoor district braces for Cyclone Mandous

December 07, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Control room with helpline number 9491077356 set up

K. Umashanker

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Wednesday said that the district administration was fully prepared to provide relief measures to the people as there was a possibility of widespread rains in the district due to Cyclone Mandous from December 8 to 11.

Addressing a press conference here, the Collector said the entire administrative machinery had been put on alert as per the instructions given by the State government to make arrangements and to set up a control room with helpline number 9491077356.

He said that a video conference was held with the district-level and mandal-level officials of various departments. He said that the medical, electricity, drinking water supply, and civil supply departments had been put on alert. People had been advised not to cross causeways, brooks, and bends during the rainfall. He said that farmers could prevent some crop loss by covering their stored crops safely with tarpaulin sheets. Farmers had been advised not to allow their cattle to graze near water bodies and streams.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said two platoons of the SDRF teams had been made available for relief operations. He said that people should cooperate as per the instructions of the district administration.

