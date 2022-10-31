Chittoor court cancels bail of former Minister Narayana in exam malpractice case

He has been directed to surrender before the Chittoor Fourth ADJ Court by Nov. 30

SP Y. Rishant Reddy addressing a press conference following the cancellation of the bail of former Minister P. Narayana, in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ninth Additional District Judge Court here on Monday cancelled the bail given to former Minister P. Narayana in the case of malpractice in the X Class examinations this year and directed him to surrender before the Fourth ADJ Court by November 30.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy told the media here that the Chittoor police would welcome the court directions in this regard.

The SP said that Narayana, who was facing charges under Sections 408, 409, 120 B, and 207 of the Indian Penal Code, regarding malpractice in public examinations, was arrested by the Chittoor One Town police on May 10 in connection with the April 27 incidents. He was produced before the Fourth ADJ Court which granted him bail on May 11.

The lawyers arguing for Narayana contended that the former Minister had quit his position in the Narayana group of institutions in 2014.

The Chittoor police along with the Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh had filed a review petition in the Ninth ADJ court in Chittoor.

The police had also booked eight others — two government teachers and six faculty members working for the Narayana group of schools — in this case. They were arrested between April 30 and May 5 and some of them were granted bail at different stages.

A senior TDP leader and advocate Venkateela Surendra Kumar said that the concerned court had cancelled the bail and directed the former Minister to be present before the court by November 30. “As there is one month time, Narayana’s lawyers will approach a higher court to seek suitable directions in this regard,” he said.