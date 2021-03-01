Chittoor continues to witness spike in cases

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2021 00:45 IST

44 of 117 new infections reported from district in 24 hours

The State reported 117 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

With this, February saw a total of 2,080 infections and 16 deaths after testing 8,16,259 samples with a positivity rate of 0.25%.

The tally of infections and death toll were fewer in February when compared to the previous month.

However, for the first time since the State witnessed the peak daily tally in August, the number of cases reported in a fortnight increased over its previous fortnight.

Between February 1 and 14, 1,033 infections were reported and between February 15 and 28, 1,047 infections were reported. Earlier, in January, the first two weeks saw 2,903 cases while the last two weeks saw only 1,851 cases.

Of the 2,080 cases reported this month, over 57% were reported in four districts – Chittoor (447), Visakhapatnam (265), Krishna (259) and Guntur (229).

The overall tally increased to 8,89,916 and the number of active cases increased to 718. The number of recoveries stood at 8,82,029 and the recovery rate was at 99.11%. The toll remained at 7,169 as no new death was reported.

In the 24-hour period, 39,122 samples, the highest this month, were tested. So far, 1.395 crore samples were tested. The overall positivity rate was 6.38%.

Chittoor witnessed a spike in new infections as it reported 44 cases. It was followed by Guntur (17), Krishna (11), Srikakulam (10), Nellore (9), Kadapa (8), Visakhapatnam (6), West Godavari (5), Anantapur (4), East Godavari (2), Kurnool (2), Vizianagaram (1) and Prakasam (1).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,449), West Godavari (94,334), Chittoor (87,482), Guntur (75,733), Anantapur (67,757), Nellore (62,479), Prakasam (62,205), Kurnool (60,880), Visakhapatnam (60,028), Kadapa (55,373), Krishna (48,920), Srikakulam (46,217) and Vizianagaram (41,164).