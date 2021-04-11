Chittoor continues to be a COVID hotspot

It reports four deaths and 719 infections in 24 hours; daily positivity rate reaches a high of 11.02%

The State registered nine COVID-19 deaths and 3,495 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The infection tally was the highest in a single day since October 23 last.

At 11.02%, the positivity rate of the 31,719 samples tested during the period was also the highest since September 17 last. So far, 1.542 crore samples had been tested with a positivity rate of 6%.

The death toll reached 7,300 and the mortality rate stood at 0.79%.

Four of the nine deaths were reported from Chittoor district, while Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts reported one death each.

The cumulative tally of infections reached 9,25,401. The last 25,000 cases were reported in 13 days.

Active cases

The number of active cases crossed the 20,000-mark. As of Sunday morning, the State had 20,954 patients, and a majority of them were under home isolation.

The last time the State had over 20,000 active cases was in mid-December, 2020. The total number of recoveries was 8,97,147 and the recovery rate stood at 96.95%.

Chittoor reported the highest single-day tally of 719 infections in 24 hours. It was followed by Guntur (501), Visakhapatnam (405), Krishna (306), Srikakulam (293), Prakasam (215), Anantapur (209), Vizianagaram (193), Kadapa (192), Kurnool (191), Nellore (190), East Godavari (41) and West Godavari (40).

Chittoor district alone had 3,917 active cases. Guntur with 2,821 cases and Visakhapatnam with 2,585 active cases account for nearly half of the active infections.

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,25,817), West Godavari (94,735), Chittoor (94,160), Guntur (82,043), Anantapur (69,540), Nellore (65,013), Visakhapatnam (64,708), Prakasam (63,735), Kurnool (63,063), Kadapa (56,866), Krishna (52,817), Srikakulam (48,039) and Vizianagaram (41,970).