Chittoor Collectorate complex set to undergo beautification drive

Published - August 17, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The project will integrate the cultural heritage of the district, showcasing information on tourism, industry, literature, and festivals, says the Collector

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Sumit Kumar inspecting the Collectrate premises in Chittoor on Saturday.

The Chittoor District Collectorate complex in Chittoor is all set to undergo a comprehensive beautification initiative along with the implementation of an information display system aimed at ensuring public awareness of government policies and schemes.

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Saturday inspected the complex and lawns, accompanied Horticulture Department officials as there will be a specific focus on the horticulture wing. Given the significant number of visitors at the Collectorate complex, he said that the entire zone should be kept clean, tidy, and green.

Mr. Kumar outlined that the project would also integrate the cultural heritage of the district, showcasing information on various aspects such as tourism, industry, literature, and festivals distinctive to the district. He sought inputs from individuals and intellectuals to further enrich the project.

Earlier, the Collector convened a meeting with Horticulture Department officials to assess the latest methodologies being implemented at the grassroots level. He said that the district administration was committed to developing Chittoor into the country’s premier horticulture hub, leveraging its favourable climatic conditions.

