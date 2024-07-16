Chittoor Collector urges bankers to support farmers in Kharif cultivation

Addressing the meetings of the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committees (DLRC) on Tuesday, Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the importance of providing essential financial assistance to farmers for Kharif cultivation.

Mr. Kumar urged bankers to ensure the timely disbursement of loans to support approximately 5 lakh farmers in the district. He said that financial aid was required for the purchase of seeds, medicines, fertilisers, and cattle, particularly for those involved in the dairy industry.

Referring to collaborative efforts between the district administration and banks to mitigate farmers’ challenges, he asked the zonal and regional managers of the banks to actively participate in the meetings.

Lead Bank Manager Harish provided an overview of the banking network in the district, comprising 28 public, private, rural, and cooperative banks with 274 branches. He noted a credit deposit ratio of 138% and highlighted that substantial progress, reaching 67.17% by March 31, 2024, had been made in disbursing advances related to the priority sector, with 53.51% allocated to the agriculture sector.

He further highlighted that loans beyond the set targets for the annual loan plan 2023-24, especially for agricultural crop loans and MSME, had been implemented. Mr. Harish also noted the granting of loans to self-help groups under the auspices of DRDA and MEPMA departments.

The meeting was attended by officials representing various banks, including NABARD, RBILBO, Indian Bank, DRDA, MEPMA, and the District Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department.

