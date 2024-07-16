GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor Collector urges bankers to support farmers in Kharif cultivation

Financial aid was required for the purchase of seeds, medicines, fertilisers, and cattle, particularly for those involved in the dairy industry, highlights Sumit Kumar

Published - July 16, 2024 10:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sumit Kumar addressing the DCC and DLRC meeting in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Collector Sumit Kumar addressing the DCC and DLRC meeting in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Addressing the meetings of the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committees (DLRC) on Tuesday, Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the importance of providing essential financial assistance to farmers for Kharif cultivation.

Mr. Kumar urged bankers to ensure the timely disbursement of loans to support approximately 5 lakh farmers in the district. He said that financial aid was required for the purchase of seeds, medicines, fertilisers, and cattle, particularly for those involved in the dairy industry.

Referring to collaborative efforts between the district administration and banks to mitigate farmers’ challenges, he asked the zonal and regional managers of the banks to actively participate in the meetings.

Lead Bank Manager Harish provided an overview of the banking network in the district, comprising 28 public, private, rural, and cooperative banks with 274 branches. He noted a credit deposit ratio of 138% and highlighted that substantial progress, reaching 67.17% by March 31, 2024, had been made in disbursing advances related to the priority sector, with 53.51% allocated to the agriculture sector.

He further highlighted that loans beyond the set targets for the annual loan plan 2023-24, especially for agricultural crop loans and MSME, had been implemented. Mr. Harish also noted the granting of loans to self-help groups under the auspices of DRDA and MEPMA departments.

The meeting was attended by officials representing various banks, including NABARD, RBILBO, Indian Bank, DRDA, MEPMA, and the District Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.