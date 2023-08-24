HamberMenu
Chittoor Collector reviews arrangements for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nagari

August 24, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sagili Shanmohan reviewing the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nagari in Chittoor district.

Collector Sagili Shanmohan on Thursday asked the district administration to work in coordination to ensure that the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Nagari Assembly constituency on August 28 passes off smoothly.

The Collector, along with Zilla Parishad chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, inspected the helipads and the venue for the public meeting. Revenue divisional officer (RDO-Nagari) Sujana and municipal commissioner Venkata Ramana Reddy accompanied the Collector.

After a review meeting with officials on the arrangements, the Collector said that foundation stones would be laid for three development projects at the public meeting. He directed the municipal commissioner to arrange barricading along the route.

Meanwhile, YSR Congres Party local leaders of Nagari are gearing up to give a rousing welcome to Mr. Jagan on his maiden visit to the place as Chief Minister. Though Mr. Jagan’s visit to Nagari is officially to launch the welfare schemes for students, it has assumed political significance as the constituency is represented by Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja. Geographically, the constituency is spread over both Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Notably, Nagari is known for groupism among YSRCP leaders, which came to the fore during the local bodies’ elections.

