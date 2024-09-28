GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor Collector orders urgent implementation of safety measures at Moghili Ghat

Sumit Kumar highlights that four fatal accidents had occurred in September alone at the Ghat; officials are given a deadline of one week to complete the preliminary work

Published - September 28, 2024 07:10 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sumit Kumar holding an emergency meeting with the NHAI and district transport officials in Chittoor on Saturday.

Collector Sumit Kumar holding an emergency meeting with the NHAI and district transport officials in Chittoor on Saturday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Saturday instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Transport Department officials to expedite the implementation of safety measures at Mogili Ghat between Bangarupalem and Palamaner on the Chittoor-Bengaluru NH within the next one week.

At an emergency meeting held in Chittoor, Mr. Kumar highlighted that four fatal accidents had occurred in September alone at the Mogili Ghat, while directing officials to take proactive steps to prevent accidents. The directives included the establishment of a check-post at Mogili Ghat, ensuring the availability of an ambulance and crane, installing multilingual warning hoardings every 200 meters to alert motorists of the danger zone, and implementing a robust barricading system to accommodate patrol vehicles.

Additionally, the arrangement of signboards, thermoplastic drum stickers, the immediate availability of ambulances along the National Highways to respond to accidents, and measures to control speeding were highlighted. “The hoardings should focus on the value of human life and discouraging over-speeding,” he said.

