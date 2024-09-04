ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor Collector inspects Punganur area hospital, urges staff to ensure superior medical care

Published - September 04, 2024 07:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sumit Kumar mentions plans to appoint gynaecologists to address women’s health issues, particularly expectant mothers

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sumit Kumar inspecting the government hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised adhering to a stringent schedule for doctors and paramedical staff in order to guarantee superior medical care for all patients at government hospitals. During an unscheduled visit to the Punganur area hospital on Wednesday, he evaluated the hospital’s administration and the services extended to patients from Punganur, Chowdepalle, Sadum, Somala, Rompicharla, and Pulicharla mandals.

Mr. Kumar appraised the hospital’s operational efficiency, punctuality of the medical staff, daily patient influx and standard of medical care. He assured that any pending constructions connected to the hospital will be finalised and essential funds for managing the hospital will also be allocated promptly.

He further mentioned the plans to appoint gynaecologists to address women’s health issues, particularly expectant mothers. He issued clear directives to the hospital’s superintendent to ensure full attendance of medical staff, resolve any shortages of essential medicines and to improve the overall quality of medical treatment.

