Chittoor Collector inspects Punganur area hospital, urges staff to ensure superior medical care

District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised adhering to a stringent schedule for doctors and paramedical staff in order to guarantee superior medical care for all patients at government hospitals. During an unscheduled visit to the Punganur area hospital on Wednesday, he evaluated the hospital’s administration and the services extended to patients from Punganur, Chowdepalle, Sadum, Somala, Rompicharla, and Pulicharla mandals.

Mr. Kumar appraised the hospital’s operational efficiency, punctuality of the medical staff, daily patient influx and standard of medical care. He assured that any pending constructions connected to the hospital will be finalised and essential funds for managing the hospital will also be allocated promptly.

He further mentioned the plans to appoint gynaecologists to address women’s health issues, particularly expectant mothers. He issued clear directives to the hospital’s superintendent to ensure full attendance of medical staff, resolve any shortages of essential medicines and to improve the overall quality of medical treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.