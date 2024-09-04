GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor Collector inspects Punganur area hospital, urges staff to ensure superior medical care

Sumit Kumar mentions plans to appoint gynaecologists to address women’s health issues, particularly expectant mothers

Published - September 04, 2024 07:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sumit Kumar inspecting the government hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Collector Sumit Kumar inspecting the government hospital at Punganur in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised adhering to a stringent schedule for doctors and paramedical staff in order to guarantee superior medical care for all patients at government hospitals. During an unscheduled visit to the Punganur area hospital on Wednesday, he evaluated the hospital’s administration and the services extended to patients from Punganur, Chowdepalle, Sadum, Somala, Rompicharla, and Pulicharla mandals.

Mr. Kumar appraised the hospital’s operational efficiency, punctuality of the medical staff, daily patient influx and standard of medical care. He assured that any pending constructions connected to the hospital will be finalised and essential funds for managing the hospital will also be allocated promptly.

He further mentioned the plans to appoint gynaecologists to address women’s health issues, particularly expectant mothers. He issued clear directives to the hospital’s superintendent to ensure full attendance of medical staff, resolve any shortages of essential medicines and to improve the overall quality of medical treatment.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.