Chittoor Collector distributes aprons to MBBS students at Apollo Medical College

January 07, 2023 03:18 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Hari Narayanan lauds services rendered by the health staff during the pandemic. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chittoor District Collector M. Hari Narayanan said the Andhra Pradesh government was giving the top priority to medical education by establishing new colleges and hospitals.

Addressing the medicos and teaching faculty at the Apollo Medical College in Chittoor after distributing aprons to the first-year batch of the MBBS students, the Collector lauded the services rendered by doctors and health staff during the pandemic and expressed happiness that unlike in the past, more students are choosing the medical field.

He said the medical profession is highly-respected in the society for the sacrifices one makes in the line of duty and challenges one faces. “Doctors are considered a symbol of peace,” the Collector said.

