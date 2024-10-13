Chittoor braces for heavy rainfall

In response to the heavy rainfall alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar announced the potential occurrence of heavy rainfall in the Rayalaseema districts for three days starting from October 14 (Monday).

As a proactive measure, Mr. Sumit Kumar directed district officers, RDOs, Tehsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and relevant officials to remain vigilant and be prepared to undertake relief measures when required.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the Chittoor district, the Collector instructed officials at various administrative levels to maintain a high level of alertness and readiness at their respective primary duty stations. The primary objective is to coordinate efforts to minimise loss of life, livestock and property.

The officials at the the mandal level were urged to collaborate in evacuating individuals from low-lying areas and dilapidated structures to safe locations and rehabilitation centres. The Secretariat staff were directed to exercise heightened vigilance in their areas and promptly report any incidents to the higher officials.

The Irrigation and Revenue officials were tasked with monitoring ponds, streams and bends, while the electricity department staff were directed to ensure the availability of personnel to pre-empt power supply disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

