ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor braces for heavy rainfall

Published - October 13, 2024 06:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the heavy rainfall alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar announced the potential occurrence of heavy rainfall in the Rayalaseema districts for three days starting from October 14 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

As a proactive measure, Mr. Sumit Kumar directed district officers, RDOs, Tehsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and relevant officials to remain vigilant and be prepared to undertake relief measures when required.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the Chittoor district, the Collector instructed officials at various administrative levels to maintain a high level of alertness and readiness at their respective primary duty stations. The primary objective is to coordinate efforts to minimise loss of life, livestock and property.

The officials at the the mandal level were urged to collaborate in evacuating individuals from low-lying areas and dilapidated structures to safe locations and rehabilitation centres. The Secretariat staff were directed to exercise heightened vigilance in their areas and promptly report any incidents to the higher officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Irrigation and Revenue officials were tasked with monitoring ponds, streams and bends, while the electricity department staff were directed to ensure the availability of personnel to pre-empt power supply disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US