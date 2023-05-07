Chittoor all set to host historical Ganga Jatara

May 07, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

After missing the festivities due to COVID-19 during 2020-22, denizens of Chittoor district are eagerly looking forward to attending this year’s goddess Sri Nadiveedhi Gangamma Thalli Jatara, scheduled for May 16 and 17.

Police expect a huge turnout of devotees from across the combined Chittoor district and the neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The event has a rich history spanning 350 years, during which it enjoyed the patronage of the Arcot Nawabs and the British.

On May 16, hereditary dharmakarta of the festival and Chittoor former MLA C.K. Babu and wife C.K. Lavanya will initiate the pooja, which will be followed by a ritual with Ambali (made of rice, ragi and curd). Devotees will be allowed darshan and to participate in the rituals till midnight. Mr. Babu has arranged for the display of the traditional jewellery belonging to the presiding deity and sought public cooperation for the smooth conduct of the event.

After the release of publicity posters, hundreds of people in sarees and other attires will hit the streets. The jatara will conclude on the night of May 17, with the immersion of the idol of the goddess in the Kattamanchi tank, preceded by various feats of strength and devotion by the residents, including pulling of lorries with hooks attached to their bodies.

The Shakti temples at Obanapalle, Santhapeta, Doddipalle, Murakambattu, Girimpeta, and Kondareddy Palle localities in and around Chittoor town will witness jataras simultaneously in their areas. Marking the Chittoor Ganga Jatara, hundreds of villages around Chittoor will also observe the festival by performing poojas at local temples.

Police officials said about 800 armed personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order in Chittoor municipal corporation limits. Special teams would be formed to clear traffic jams. The police have also issued instructions that no congregation would be allowed to move close to transformers. Jataras organisers at various places in Chittoor have been told to be cautious while undertaking illumination works. A few years ago, a photojournalist was electrocuted in Chittoor during the Ganga Jatara.

Meanwhile, the drastic drop in temperature and the overcast sky due to the effect of cyclone Mocha have come as a pleasant surprise for the residents of Chittoor district.