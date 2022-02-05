‘Chittoor ahead of other districts in land, housing and milk yield’

TIRUPATI

05 February 2022 01:35 IST

Collector M. Hari Narayanan speaks to The Hindu on completing one year in office

Chittoor district has made rapid progress on various fronts last year, notwithstanding the turbulence witnessed in the form of high COVID-19 incidence and furious floods.

The district administration received a pat from the State government for having several firsts to its credit, especially for the progress on land resurvey, housing and milk yield, points out District Collector M. Hari Narayanan.

Chittoor has spent ₹348 crore on housing, the highest by any district in the State. As many as 1.06 lakh units of the 1.78 lakh houses sanctioned in the first phase of PMAY-YSR Urban scheme have already been grounded, of which 97,000 houses are in various stages of progress.

Advertising

Advertising

“Chittoor is one of the first districts to facilitate SHG(self-help group) women to get loans to take up initial construction, so that they can repay it after receiving payment from the government,” said the Collector.

Interacting with The Hindu on Friday on his completion of one year in office, he also credited the political establishment and the officers at all levels for the rapid progress.

The dairy-rich district is known for its high milk yield. Chittoor at present produces 32-34 lakh litres of milk a day, which is proposed to be increased to 38 lakh litres in two years.

“Under the Amul project, more than 25,000 litres of milk is being procured on a daily basis with the dairy farmers getting the optimum price. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) will play a crucial role in dairy development,” Mr. Hari Narayanan explained.

As many as 508 veterinary assistants have been appointed across the district, who will be available at RBKs for consultation.

The district has also made strides in the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha’, i.e., the resurvey of village lands taken up after a century.

Of the 1,540 villages, the pilot project taken up in Muthukur of Gudipala, Agaramangalam in Gangadhara Nellore, Narasingapuram in Chandragiri and Jammalapalle village of Valmikipuram mandal was completed and the digitised land records handed over to the villagers last month. “The process will be completed by this month-end in the second set of sixteen villages. In the third set, the purification of records is on by identifying the exact boundaries by using drones,” Mr. Hari Narayanan concluded.