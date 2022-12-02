Chitravati Balancing Reservoir in Kadapa district will be developed into a tourist spot, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 02, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister inaugurates tourist facilities, which include a lake view restaurant and four-seater speed boat, created at a cost of ₹5.60 crore

A.D. Rangarajan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enjoying a boat ride in the Chitravati Balancing Reservoir in Kadapa district on Friday. Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Collector V. Vijayarama Raju are seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Chitravati Balancing Reservoir (CBR) will be developed into a tourist spot.

As part of his two-day tour of his native district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Parnapalle of Lingala mandal on Friday, where he inaugurated the tourism buildings and boating system developed at a cost of ₹5.60 crore sourced from the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) funds.

The facilities included a lake view restaurant and a park developed with ₹4.1 crore and a four-seated speed boat and a floating jetty costing ₹1.5 crore.

After spending some time at the water front, the Chief Minister went on a boat ride.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Dharmavaram MLA K. Venkatrami Reddy, A.P. Tourism Managing Director Kanna Babu, and Collector V. Vijayarama Raju were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the CBR had a great potential and offered to develop the water body into a buzzing tourist spot.

He later went round the photo exhibition arranged by the Irrigation Department depicting the major reservoirs and projects in the district.

