Chit fund scam: CID questions Sailaja Kiron for 10 hours

June 07, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials from Andhra Pradesh once again questioned Sailaja Kiron, managing director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Ltd, in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 6, 2023..

The CID has been investigating allegations including diversion of subscribers money from Chit Fund company to mutual funds, withholding subscribers money and other violations. CID Investigation Officer (IO) Ravi Kumar, along with technical and investigation team interacted with Ms. Sailaja on Tuesday at her house in Hyderabad for more than 10 hours. The CID officials expressed satisfaction over the investigation and said that Ms. Sailaja responded properly to the questions they asked.

Further, the CID officials, while speaking with media in Hyderabad said, “We have completed the investigation and interrogation for the day. The accused cooperated with the investigation officials. We have to verify the statements given by Ms. Sailaja. Whatever she knew she told, we have to tally her statements with the facts explored during our investigation. Still, we did not complete the investigation. The next date of interaction with her will be informed later”.

Earlier, the CID questioned Margadarsi chairman Ch. Ramoji Rao and Ms. Sailaja. Recently, the CID issued orders for attachment of Margadarsi properties.

