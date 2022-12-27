Chit fund case: Andhra Pradesh High Court asks govt. not to take coercive action against Margadarsi

December 27, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited to submit reply to the notices issued by the Registrars and follow all the rules under the Chit Fund Act,1982. The High Court, in its interim order on December 26 (Monday) directed the Registration and Stamps Department not to take ‘coercive steps’ against the firm.

The Registrar, in earlier notices, has asked the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited to submit certain details, and the High Court directed the firm to comply within four weeks.

The firm informed the court that the officials have been causing ‘irreparable damage’ to it in the name of surprise checkings.

“On receipt of reply from the firm, the Registrars shall follow the procedure mandated under the Act and consider the same objectively. Till such time, the respondent shall not take any coercive steps against the petitioner. Respondents shall also adhere to the procedure adumbrated under the Act regarding sanction, registration, receiving of documents, releasing of security strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act,” maintained the High Court.

Meanwhile, the State government said that the Registration and Stamps Department had conducted searches at 35 chit fund units across the State in October and November, as part of the regulatory functions under the Chit Funds Act,1982.

“The inspections conducted at 17 units of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited revealed serious violations by the foreman (MCFPL) in implementing the provisions of the Act and the branch managers had provided very little information. They said that the documents, files, registers were not available in the branch office, but in the registered office in Hyderabad. The search proceedings were conducted at the registered office of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited from November 14 to 16,” the government informed the court.

