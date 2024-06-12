Chiru caresses brother Kalyan’s cheek, as Modi watches the siblings share the happy moments

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s dream to enter the Legislative Assembly came true more than a decade after his entry into politics when he was sworn in as a Minister in the State Cabinet on June 12 (Wednesday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was ecstatic on being inducted into the Cabinet led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with whom he had a warm hug at the beginning of the event.

Soon after signing on the relevant papers, Mr. Pawan Kalyan shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Naidu, and sought the blessings of his elder brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister watched the siblings celebrate the happy moments.

Visibly delighted, Mr. Chiranjeevi gently caressed Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s cheek, and Mr. Modi held the hands of Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Pawan Kalyan aloft in appreciation of the latter’s phenomenal success in the electoral arena and the support extended to him by his brother.

As the historic event unfolded in front of their eyes, Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva and his children Akira Nandan and Aadya, Mr. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, son and actor Ram Charan, Srija, brother Nagababu, his daughter Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others erupted in joy from their seats in the VIP gallery.

The JSP chief greeted Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J.P. Nadda, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, actor Rajinikanth and a host of other dignitaries seated on the dais.

