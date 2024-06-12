GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chiru caresses brother Kalyan’s cheek, as Modi watches the siblings share the happy moments

With his induction into the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s dream of entering the Legislative Assembly came true a decade after founding the party, and his joy knew no bounds as he took the blessing of his elder brother in the presence of the Prime Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Actor K. Chiranjeevi caressing his younger brother K. Pawan Kalyan on being sworn in a Minister in the State Cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, at a programme organised at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi caressing his younger brother K. Pawan Kalyan on being sworn in a Minister in the State Cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on, at a programme organised at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s dream to enter the Legislative Assembly came true more than a decade after his entry into politics when he was sworn in as a Minister in the State Cabinet on  June 12 (Wednesday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was ecstatic on being inducted into the Cabinet led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with whom he had a warm hug at the beginning of the event.

Soon after signing on the relevant papers, Mr. Pawan Kalyan shook hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Naidu, and sought the blessings of his elder brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister watched the siblings celebrate the happy moments.

Visibly delighted, Mr. Chiranjeevi gently caressed Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s cheek, and Mr. Modi held the hands of Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Pawan Kalyan aloft in appreciation of the latter’s phenomenal success in the electoral arena and the support extended to him by his brother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the hands of K. Chiranjeevi and his younger brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan aloft after the swearing-in ceremony at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding the hands of K. Chiranjeevi and his younger brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan aloft after the swearing-in ceremony at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

As the historic event unfolded in front of their eyes, Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva and his children Akira Nandan and Aadya, Mr. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, son and actor Ram Charan, Srija, brother Nagababu, his daughter Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others erupted in joy from their seats in the VIP gallery.

The JSP chief greeted Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J.P. Nadda, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, actor Rajinikanth and a host of other dignitaries seated on the dais.

