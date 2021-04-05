Chiru, Allu Arjun fans rise to the occasion

They donate 150 units of blood at IRCS

In the backdrop of severe shortage in Indian Red Cross Society’s blood bank, actors Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun fans’ associations donated 150 units of blood on Sunday.

Blood donation camps

The fans organised blood donation camps in connection with actor Allu Arjun’s birthday to be celebrated on April 8.

Chiranjeevi Yuvata State working president B.S.S. Prasad Kumar said that the fans of Chiranjeevi have been donating blood ever since the actor raised awareness among the public about its importance by establishing a blood bank in Hyderabad.

Indian Red Cross Society(IRCS) Srikakulam district president P. Jaganmohana Rao thanked the association leaders and fans for rising to the occasion.