Chiranjeevi unveils statue of Allu Ramalingayya

He also inaugurates government homoeopathic college building

Actor K. Chiranjeevi on Friday unveiled the bronze statue of noted comedian Allu Ramalingayya at the Dr. Allu Ramalingayya Government Homoeopathic Medical College here.

Former MP M. Murali Mohan, BJP State president Somu Veerraju, and Allu Aravind were present. Mr. Chiranjeevi also inaugurated the college building.

When he was the Rajya Sabha member prior to 2018, Mr. Chiranjeevi had granted ₹2 crore to the college from the MPLADS.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the birth centenary of Dr. Ramalingayya on the college campus, Mr. Chiranjeevi said, “The young generation can learn many lessons from the life of Dr. Ramalingayya, who was a practitioner of homoeopathy.”

Recollecting his association with Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Chiranjeevi said, “My first movie, Punaadi Raallu, was shot in and around Rajamahendravaram.”

The government college had been named after Dr. Ramalingayya in the 1980s. He had also offered financial assistance to the institution.