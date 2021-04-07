Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna thank AP CM for supporting film industry

VIJAYAWADA

07 April 2021 16:45 IST

Tollywood senior actors K. Chiranjeevi and A. Nagarjuna thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his support to the film industry in overcoming the hurdles caused by Covid pandemic. The duo took to micro blogging site Twitter to thank him.

Chiranjeevi on Tuesday wrote: " My hearty thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the much deserved relief measures for the Film Industry during Covid times. Your sympathetic support will help several thousands of families dependent on this industry."

Advertising

Advertising

On the same lines Nagarjuna thanked Mr. Jagan for the much needed relief given to the film industry.

"Thanking the Hon’ble chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the much needed relief measures given to the film Industry During these dark times of Covid", he wrote.

The State government has issued orders extending the relief measures to film industry and its stakeholders in order to ensure restoration of operations.

The government has announced waiver of fixed electricity charges for the months of April, May and June, 2020 and deferred payment of fixed electricity charges for the period of six months from July 2020 to December 2020 for all theatres, including Multiplexes.

Also, the government will provide 50% interest subvention subject to a maximum limit of 4.5% per annum for loans availed by cinema theatres (excluding multiplexes) from banks.

Nagarjuna's film Wild Dog was recently released and Chiramjeevi's film Acharya is due to release soon.