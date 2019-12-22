Andhra Pradesh

Chiranjeevi favours three capitals concept

Former Union Minister and actor K. Chiranjeevi has supported Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s concept of three capital cities for Andhra Pradesh, saying it would help in reducing socio-economic disparities.

He stated in a media statement that development was possible only with decentralisation of administration and power, and Mr. Jagan had rightly conceived the idea of separate capital cities for different administrative functions.

He observed that the State was not in a position to spend lakhs of crores of rupees on the construction of Amaravati and there was widespread concern as to what would be the plight of north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions if the government poured money into one region.

It was to be noted that people migrate in large numbers from those regions in search of greener pastures.

However, before giving the ‘three capitals’ plan a tangible shape, the government should not only create confidence among farmers who gave their lands but also do justice to them, Mr. Chiranjeevi suggested.

