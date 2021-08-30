Chintamaneni to be produced in Court in West Godavari district

Former MLA and Government Whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar reportedly attacked Denduluru SI, Ram Kumar, when the officer tried to prevent him from blocking an MLA’s vehicle on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K. V. Mohan Rao said that Mr. Prabhakar participated in a protest against the price hike of fuel and essential commodities. Later, the TDP leader along with his followers tried to block the vehicle of Denduluru MLA Abbaiah Chowdary.

Escape

Denduluru SI Mr. Kumar was on duty at the spot. When he tried to prevent the former MLA, the latter thrashed the SI and tried to stop Mr. Chowdary’s vehicle. Mr. Prabhakar escaped when police tried to take him into custody, the DIG said on Monday.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said that Mr. Prabhakar dragged the SI up to some distance and created a law and order problem.

“Despite repeated appeals to follow COVID-19 protocol and not to disturb the peace, the former MLA behaved with high-handedness and manhandled the police,” the SP said.

W.G. team deputed

Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran said the G. K. Veedhi police arrested Chintamaneni, who performed some pujas at Sri Daralamma temple in Darakonda village in Visakhapatnam Rural district.

“On information, the West Godavari police team went to Visakhapatnam and took Chintamaneni in to custody. We will proceed as per the Law,” the DSP said.

Mr. Rahul Dev said about 83 cases were pending against the former MLA in different police stations in West Godavari and the neighbouring districts.

“On Sunday, a case under Section 353 IPC (Assaulting a public servant and deter him from discharging his duty) and other sections have been registered against the accused in Denduluru police station in West Godavari district,” the SP added.