Chintamaneni released from jail in Eluru

Former Denduluru MLA and senior TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar walked out a free man after he was released from the Eluru sub-jail in West Godavari district on Saturday.
Mr. Prabhakar was granted bail on Friday after spending 64 days in prison. He was remanded in custody after 18 cases were booked against him.
The TDP leadership threw its weight behind him with party general secretary N. Lokesh visiting him in the jail. A large number of activists waited outside the jail to receive him.
Mr. Prabhakar stopped at a dargah to offer prayers on his way back home.
